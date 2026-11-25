Saurav Das issued notice over passport details after law enforcement inputs: MEA
CJP co-convener has challenged the authorities' decision to stop him from travelling to the UK for an Oxford University event
Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das has been issued a show-cause notice seeking clarification over discrepancies in his place-of-birth details on his passport, following reports from relevant law enforcement authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice to Das on 23 November, asking him to respond within seven days.
Jaiswal's remarks came a day after Das alleged that he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom to attend an Oxford University event, where he was scheduled to speak on the "cockroach movement".
Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling.
"Let me say that the passport application provides for declaration of correct information by the applicant. If at any stage a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view," Jaiswal said.
"Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show-cause notice was issued by RPO Chennai to Saurav Das on November 23, seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth," he said.
Jaiswal added that Das had also been advised not to use his passport until he submitted a response to the notice.