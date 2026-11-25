Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das has been issued a show-cause notice seeking clarification over discrepancies in his place-of-birth details on his passport, following reports from relevant law enforcement authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice to Das on 23 November, asking him to respond within seven days.

Jaiswal's remarks came a day after Das alleged that he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom to attend an Oxford University event, where he was scheduled to speak on the "cockroach movement".

Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling.