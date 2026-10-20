CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against judicial custody

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have challenged a two-day extension of their judicial custody.

The CJP leaders allege that authorities delayed the acceptance and verification of their sureties.

They were detained on 13 October after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing against the extension of their judicial custody, alleging violations of legal procedure and their constitutional right to liberty.

The two leaders sought a night hearing as the high court is closed this week for the Dussehra vacation.

A newly appointed special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg police station on Monday ordered their judicial remand for another two days after they were produced before him.

Das and Ranka were taken into custody on 13 October after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. They were subsequently sent to five days of judicial custody.

“We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait,” CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said in a post on X.

The party has alleged that bail proceedings were deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors.

In their petition, Das and Ranka challenged the special executive magistrate's order extending their judicial custody, describing it as illegal and arbitrary. They argued that their continued detention violated Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.