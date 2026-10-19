Delay in bail for Saurav Das, Ranka raises questions on justice

Cockroach Janta Party co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on Monday, 19 October, sent to judicial remand for two more days. They were produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station, an official said.

The development came amid allegations by the CJP that the bail proceedings in the case were deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors, who were initially sent to five-day judicial custody on 13 October after they defied restrictions to protest at Jantar Mantar.

The two were taken into custody after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site.

Along with other CJP workers, they displayed the national flag at the site and shouted slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before being detained and placed under preventive arrest.

They were subsequently produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

On Monday, the police sought an extension of their judicial custody and the court sent them to jail for two more days, sources said.

They will now be produced on Wednesday, they said.