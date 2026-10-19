Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against police notice to execute ‘peace’ bond

Neha Bora seeks to quash a police notice requiring her to execute a Rs 10,000 peace bond.

The AISA president alleges the notice lacks evidence of any likelihood of a breach of peace.

Her plea calls the proceedings an attempt to suppress peaceful dissent and seeks protection from coercive action.

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a Delhi Police notice directing her to execute a bond for “keeping peace” before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).

Bora, who has been at the forefront of recent protests against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought the quashing of the notice and directions restraining the police from taking coercive action against her.

She is likely to seek an urgent hearing, although the High Court is closed this week for the Dussehra vacation.

The notice, issued on 17 October under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directed Bora to appear before the SEM on 19 October and explain why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety to maintain peace during the period of enquiry.

Section 126 empowers a magistrate to require a person to execute a bond to maintain peace when there is credible information that the person is likely to breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit an act that could cause such a disturbance.