Lorry crash claims lives of at least seven women in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur

At least seven women returning from Karnataka were killed in a freak accident in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district on Monday, 11 September when a stationary van crushed them after being hit from the rear by a lorry, police said.

The victims were sitting on the roadside when the accident happened, they said.

Thirteen people were injured in the accident and they were admitted to local government hospitals.

According to a senior police official, the victims were part of a group from Onanguttai village, near Ambur in Vellore district, who had embarked on a trip to Dharmasala in Karnataka on 8 September .

While they were returning home in two vans, the tyre of one of the vehicles burst, stranding the passengers at Natrampalli on the Bengaluru-Chennai national highway.