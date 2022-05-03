Loudspeakers row: Maharasthra police crackdown on Raj Thackeray, MNS

"We have decided to take action against Raj Thackeray today (Tuesday) itself. The Aurangabad Police are studying his speech in Aurangabad (May 1) and will act accordingly," Seth told mediapersons as the MNS chief was booked on various counts for his last Sunday rally.



The state police have arrested around 15,000 MNS activists and slapped prohibitory notices to another 14,000 workers to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques.



Besides Raj, the Aurangabad Police have booked several other MNS leaders like Rajeev Javlekar, under various charges in an attempt to ensure that the situation remains under control.



Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress president Nana Patole, Nationalist Congress Party's Walse-Patil and other leaders have made it clear that anybody who violates the law would have to face the consequences.



"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government works according to the laws and Constitution, not on the basis of any ultimatum served by some individual," Raut said grimly.