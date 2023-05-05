"Love whoever you want to" : Nushrratt Bharuccha on same-sex marriage

Expressing her views on same-sex marriage, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday said society needs to evolve with changing times or risk lagging behind.

The "Chhorii" star, who was in Indore to promote her upcoming film "Chatrapathi" with co-star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, was responding to a query about same-sex marriage at a press conference in Indore.

"The world has moved on. If we don't accept progress, we will always lag behind... Love whoever you want to, live with whoever you want to. If you want to marry, get married. If you don't want to marry, don't. Be happy," Bharuccha told reporters.