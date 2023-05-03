Same-sex marriage: SC tells youth it can only go by the Constitutional mandate

“Do you mean to say, and we're just testing the argument here, that the dignity of the relationship between a heterosexual husband and wife would be affected by granting recognition to a same-sex couple?” asked Chandrachud. On being questioned, Dwivedi backtracked and Chandrachud pointed out that it wasn’t his strongest point.

Sticking to his line of argument, Dwivedi said that the dignity of marriage would be undiminished because heterosexual couples have to use the term 'spouse' in front of the marriage officer. “While claiming dignity, you should not inflict indignity, whether traditionally, culturally, historically, socially. These are valuable things... They may not have meaning to some people," he added.

When Dwivedi said that it was important to ensure that society was prepared to accept such changes, Chandrachud pointed out that they were in the Supreme Court, which operated under the Constitution, which has an enforceable chapter on fundamental rights.

"But fundamental rights don't operate in [a] vacuum. They operate in the context of a given society," said Justice Dwivedi, who went on to add that dignity had nothing to do with marriage and the conversation here was only about social acceptance.

However, CJI Chandrachud underlined that the existence of same-sex couples is not something which was imported from some other place. “It's as much a part of our society as anything else,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the union government informed the Supreme Court that it would be willing to constitute a committee headed by a cabinet secretary to examine issues faced by same-sex couples, without legal recognition of their relationship as a "marriage".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that he has instructions from the union government that since the issue concerned the rights of certain humans, "something could be done administratively". He added that the lawyers appearing for the petitioners could give suggestions and convey the problems they were facing.

“The government is positive. What we have decided is that this would need coordination between more than a single ministry," said Mehta. "So, therefore, a committee headed by no less than the cabinet secretary will be constituted. My friends can give me the suggestions or the problems which they're facing which the committee will go into and will try and see that so far as legally permissible, they are addressed,” said Mehta.