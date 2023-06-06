"Love you too": New York audience to Rahul Gandhi

When Rahul Gandhi's speech at New York's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center came to a close, he ended it with an "I love all of you". The 2,000-odd audience shouted back "We love you too".

"Do you ever hear anyone say 'I love you' at BJP rallies?" joked Rahul Gandhi.

“There is an attack on the democratic structure, on our institutions, judiciary, media, and it is your responsibility and our responsibility to defend the idea of India. Modern India cannot exist without our Constitution and democracy,” he said earlier, the leit-motif of his speeches on his US tour.