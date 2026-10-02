LPU violence: 9 held as questions mount over viral rape claim and police action

Punjab Police arrest nine, including seven LPU students, over last week’s campus violence and highway blockade.

Unverified rape claim that triggered the protests remains under investigation, despite LPU denying that any such incident occurred.

High court seeks answers from Punjab government and police as questions grow over the protest crackdown and origins of the social-media claim.

Punjab Police on Friday, 2 October said they had arrested nine people, including seven students, in connection with the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, even as questions remain over the events that triggered the unrest and the police response to the protests.

The arrests followed days of turmoil at the university after an unverified social-media claim that a female student had been raped in a hostel triggered protests, a prolonged highway blockade and extensive damage to campus property.

Police subsequently registered a rape case against an unidentified person and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegation. The university, however, has described the claim as false and baseless. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has since sought a comprehensive status report from the state government and police, including clarification on whether the alleged assault actually occurred and efforts to trace the social-media post that triggered the unrest.

DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said two FIRs had been registered in connection with arson, looting, rioting, damage to infrastructure, the torching of police vehicles, attacks on police personnel and the blockade of the national highway.

"Based on CCTV footage, technical analysis, media posts, social media posts and other corroborative evidence, we have carried out nine arrests so far," Singla told reporters.