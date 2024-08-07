Low conviction rate in money laundering cases: SC asks ED to focus on quality of prosecution

Citing the low conviction rate in money laundering cases, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to focus on quality of prosecution and evidence.

Referring to a statement made in Parliament, a three-judge bench of justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan said the ED should do some scientific investigation to increase the conviction rate.

The Union ministry of home affairs informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that a total of 5,297 cases were lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED between 2014 and 2024, while conviction was secured in 40 cases.

The top court was hearing a bail plea filed by a Chhattisgarh-based businessman, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal levy on coal transportation.

"You need to concentrate on the quality of prosecution and evidence. All the cases where you are satisfied that a prima facie case is made out, you need to establish those cases in the court.