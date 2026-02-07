Low fares, safety worries: Ola, Uber drivers protest in Delhi-NCR
Drivers in the National Capital Region say stagnant fares and rising costs are making it increasingly difficult to sustain their livelihoods
App-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers affiliated with Ola, Uber and Rapido observed a one-day nationwide strike on Saturday, protesting low fares, falling earnings and the lack of safety measures, with services disrupted across several cities, including Delhi-NCR.
Drivers in the national capital region said that stagnant fares and rising costs have made it increasingly difficult to sustain livelihoods. “I drive for both Ola and Uber. We are on strike because the companies’ rates are extremely low and there has been no fare revision for a long time,” a driver told IANS. Another driver in Delhi said daily earnings have sharply declined, adding, “It has become difficult to even make Rs 1,000 a day.”
The strike also saw participation from drivers in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where concerns over personal safety and arbitrary deductions by platforms were flagged. “We are not getting fair rates, and our safety is not ensured. Almost every day, drivers are harmed, as seen in the news. We want proper fares and security,” a Ghaziabad-based driver said.
Another driver alleged that aggregator companies cut commissions arbitrarily and recover money without transparency. “We drive across platforms—Ola, Uber, Rapido, InDrive and Bharat Taxi—but none of them provide fair rates or adequate safety,” he said.
The protest was called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), supported by several labour organisations operating nationwide. The union said the agitation was aimed at highlighting what it described as exploitative pricing practices and regulatory failures in the app-based transport sector.
In a statement, the union said aggregator platforms continue to set fares unilaterally despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. “No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Millions of app-based drivers are being pushed into poverty while aggregators profit,” the union said, accusing the government of inaction.
The unions have placed two key demands before the Centre and state governments: the immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services — including autos, cabs and bike taxis — in consultation with recognised driver unions, and a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger or goods transport.
According to the unions, the failure to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, has allowed aggregator companies to continue unilateral fare-setting, forcing drivers to work longer hours for diminishing returns and worsening working conditions.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines