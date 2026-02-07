Low fares, safety worries: Ola, Uber drivers protest in Delhi-NCR

App-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers affiliated with Ola, Uber and Rapido observed a one-day nationwide strike on Saturday, protesting low fares, falling earnings and the lack of safety measures, with services disrupted across several cities, including Delhi-NCR.

Drivers in the national capital region said that stagnant fares and rising costs have made it increasingly difficult to sustain livelihoods. “I drive for both Ola and Uber. We are on strike because the companies’ rates are extremely low and there has been no fare revision for a long time,” a driver told IANS. Another driver in Delhi said daily earnings have sharply declined, adding, “It has become difficult to even make Rs 1,000 a day.”

The strike also saw participation from drivers in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where concerns over personal safety and arbitrary deductions by platforms were flagged. “We are not getting fair rates, and our safety is not ensured. Almost every day, drivers are harmed, as seen in the news. We want proper fares and security,” a Ghaziabad-based driver said.