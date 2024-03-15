Rahul Gandhi: Only 6 per cent of India's population controls its wealth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that 88 per cent of India's population consisted of OBC, Dalit, tribal and backward communities, but their participation in different sectors, including administration, judiciary and media, was very low.

Addressing a gathering at Wada taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said individuals constituting just 6 per cent of the population controlled the country's wealth and power.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad also said private insurance companies, and not farmers, benefit from crop insurance schemes launched by the government.

When rains and hailstorms cause damage to crops, the affected farmers do not get any help despite the government paying a huge amount of premium to insurance companies, he said.