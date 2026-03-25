LPG crisis: 'Empty cylinders, empty promises', say Opposition MPs
MPs protest fuel supply crunch in Parliament House complex; panic buying sees long queues, chaos at petrol stations in Gujarat
Several Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament House complex on Wednesday, 25 March, over reports from across the country of a crunch in LPG supply.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Supriya Sule (NCP(SP)), Dharmendra Yadav (SP), Sudama Prasad (CPI-ML), T. Sumathy (DMK), and Mahua Maji (JMM), among others, participated in the protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
Holding a banner stating 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises', the MPs raised slogans against the government.
The reported LPG crunch comes amid the conflict in West Asia, following which the government has prioritised the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas sectors.
The government said it has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.
Meanwhile, amid reports of long queues at fuel stations and panic buying, the Gujarat government said there is no shortage in the state and warned of strict action against hoarding and attempts to create artificial scarcity.
Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel gave this assurance in the assembly after BJP members Mahesh Kaswala, Chaitanya Desai and Harshad Patel raised the issue amid concerns over supply of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
“There is no problem anywhere in the entire state regarding petrol and diesel. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure continuous supply to petrol pumps,” he said, and urged the public not to believe in rumours.
During the recent “panic” triggered by rumours, fuel pumps sold nearly four to five times their normal daily volumes, which itself demonstrated the presence of sufficient buffer stock, he said.
To prevent misuse, he said, the government has directed fuel stations to supply petrol and diesel only directly into vehicle tanks. Sales in containers are restricted, except for farmers up to 200 litres and mobile towers up to 1,000 litres, he said.
During the discussion, some opposition members raised concerns about the impact of restrictions on commercial LPG supply and questioned the adequacy of buffer stock in view of the West Asia crisis.
Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar claimed that while the government claims sufficient stock, people on the ground, including small businesses and those dependent on commercial gas, are facing difficulties.