Opposition sounds alarm over LPG shortage, blames US trade deal amid global crisis

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the situation as critical, pointing out that LPG availability is declining along with steady price increases. He cautioned that without timely intervention, the problem could escalate further and urged the public to recognise the severity of the issue.

Congress MP Manish Tewari highlighted recent LPG price hikes and shortages reported from major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. He stated that the Opposition had moved an adjournment motion in Parliament to demand an urgent discussion. “If this conflict persists, it could seriously affect India’s energy security and strategic autonomy,” he warned.

Congress MP J.B. Mather expressed concern for small businesses, citing reports from hotel owners in Karnataka, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai who fear forced closures due to the LPG shortage. He stressed the need for a clear plan and concrete parliamentary discussion rather than vague government assurances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant drew attention to the hardships poor families in cities like Mumbai would face. He warned of potential black marketing and pointed out that small hotels and daily wage earners dependent on affordable LPG would be directly affected.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji described long queues at LPG and petrol outlets in Ranchi, expressing growing public anxiety. Despite government claims of a one-month gas stock, she emphasized, “There is no guarantee how long the war will last. The government must clarify its policies and strategy.”

(With agency inputs)