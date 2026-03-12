LPG shortage begins to disrupt normalcy in India's financial capital

A worsening gas shortage, triggered by disruptions following the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, has begun affecting daily life in Mumbai, with restaurants, public canteens and transport services reporting difficulties due to limited fuel supply.

The situation has also led to protests by the Congress party in Maharashtra against the recent increase in prices of domestic and commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders.

The impact of the shortage is being felt across sectors in Mumbai, widely regarded as the country’s financial capital. Popular low-cost food items such as vada pav, a staple for working-class residents, have reportedly become more expensive as eateries struggle with rising cooking fuel costs.

Canteens operated by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) are facing difficulties in continuing operations, while similar concerns have emerged at the state secretariat canteen.

Restaurants warn of closures

Small and medium-sized restaurants and hotels are among the worst affected by the supply constraints.

According to the Ahar (Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association), around 20 per cent of such establishments are on the verge of shutting down due to the gas shortage.

The association warned that if supply conditions do not improve, up to 50 per cent of hotels and restaurants could face closure.

Some establishments have begun using alternative cooking arrangements such as wood-fired stoves or electric burners, but operators say these options are insufficient for preparing food in large quantities.

The shortage has also affected public utilities. In Pune, the municipal corporation has temporarily shut down gas-based crematorium facilities due to supply constraints.

Long queues for cylinders and CNG

Residents across several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai, have been seen waiting in long queues outside gas distributor offices to refill cylinders.

Consumers were reportedly standing in the heat outside distribution centres in hopes of securing LPG refills.

Long lines have also been reported at CNG (compressed natural gas) stations, particularly involving taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers.

In Mumbai, services of BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses have also been reduced, causing inconvenience for daily commuters.

During the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly budget session, Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue of the gas shortage and sought a response from the state government, though he said the reply provided was unsatisfactory.