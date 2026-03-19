LPG shortage forces Kolkata’s century-old Jewish Nahoum’s bakery to shut briefly
Century-old Jewish confectionery halts operations for five days amid supply disruption
Kolkata’s iconic Nahoum and Sons bakery has temporarily shut operations for five days due to a shortage of commercial LPG, as disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis continue to impact fuel supplies in India.
A notice outside the New Market establishment said the bakery would remain closed from 18 March to 22 March due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Officials, however, said the shutdown was triggered by difficulties in sustaining operations amid reduced cooking gas availability.
“We were continuing operations despite limited commercial LPG cylinder #supply, but production had to be scaled down significantly. Eventually, it became unfeasible to operate under such constraints, and a temporary shutdown was the only option,” said Jagadish Haldar, an official at the bakery.
He added that the bakery is expected to reopen on 23 March, with hopes of resuming normal operations soon.
Impact of wider energy disruption
The closure comes as LPG supplies have been affected by the ongoing crisis in West Asia, particularly disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.
The Centre has prioritised domestic household consumption, leading to reduced availability of commercial LPG for businesses such as restaurants and bakeries.
Nahoum’s, which relies heavily on LPG for baking operations, had been functioning with curtailed production before suspending operations altogether.
Rare shutdown for heritage bakery
Founded over 120 years ago, Nahoum and Sons is regarded as Kolkata’s only Jewish bakery and a prominent heritage landmark in the city.
The current closure is rare in its long history. Apart from the COVID-19 lockdown, the bakery had only briefly shut in 2013 following the death of its owner, David Nahoum.
The bakery also observes a weekly closure on Saturdays in keeping with Jewish traditions.
Legacy and customer base
Nahoum’s remains a popular destination for traditional baked goods, known for its distinctive mix of Jewish and Kolkata-style confectionery.
Its menu includes signature items such as plum cakes, lemon tarts, brownies, almond kisses and fish pantras, which continue to attract customers across generations.
The temporary shutdown highlights the ripple effects of global geopolitical tensions on local businesses, particularly those dependent on fuel supplies.
With LPG availability constrained, several small and medium establishments across sectors are facing operational challenges, even as authorities work to stabilise supplies.
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