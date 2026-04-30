LPG shortage hits Chennai’s Amma canteens, menus trimmed and output slashed

A sharp shortage of LPG cylinders has disrupted operations at Amma canteens across Chennai, forcing authorities to scale down food production and curtail menus at several outlets, officials said.

The impact has been most visible in reduced idli output and the suspension of chapati preparation in many locations. Field visits on Wednesday to areas such as Egmore and Triplicane revealed that canteen staff have been instructed to limit cooking due to inadequate gas supply. Chapatis, which require higher fuel consumption, have been dropped at several centres, while idli production has been significantly reduced.

Run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Amma Canteens are a vital lifeline for thousands of low-income residents who depend on subsidised meals daily.

Officials said LPG supplies have dropped sharply over the past 10 days. “Earlier, more than 300 cylinders were supplied daily. Now it has come down to around 150,” a corporation official said, underlining the severity of the crunch.