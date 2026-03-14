Perambur or Tiruchy East? Vijay’s constituency choice sparks debate ahead of TN polls

The constituency from which actor-turned-politician Vijay will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has become a major point of discussion in the state’s political circles.

Sources within the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) indicate that the party leader is considering two possible constituencies for his electoral debut — Perambur in North Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

Senior figures in the party say both seats are under active consideration as Vijay prepares to contest his first Assembly election since launching his political outfit.

According to a senior TVK functionary, the party chief is likely to opt for a relatively compact constituency, allowing him to travel extensively across the state to campaign for other candidates.

“He would choose either Perambur or Tiruchy East. Both are smaller constituencies, which would make it easier for him to campaign elsewhere as well,” the party leader said.

Speculation around Perambur intensified after Vijay appeared to hint at the possibility during a recent interaction with party aspirants, when he reportedly asked whether he should visit the constituency frequently.

The TVK leader has been holding consultations with potential candidates and party leaders since 10 March as part of preparations for the Assembly polls.

Earlier, at a meeting of party cadres on 22 February, a resolution was adopted urging Vijay to contest from Perambur. The proposal was reportedly moved by the party’s campaign management secretary Aadhav Arjun. TVK general secretary N. Anand said at the time that the request from cadres would be conveyed to the party leader.