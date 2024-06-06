LS polls 2024: Candidates from 41 parties elected this time

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed an increase in political parties' participation, with candidates from 41 parties being elected, compared to 36 in the 2019 general election.

According to an analysis by the think-tank PRS, national parties secured 346 seats, accounting for 64 per cent of the total, while the state-recognised parties won 179 seats, representing 33 per cent.

Unrecognised parties clinched 11 seats, and independents won seven.

According to an analysis by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms, there has been a 104 per cent rise in the number of political parties from 2009 to 2024.