Sharad Pawar says LS polls results 'harbinger of positive change'

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said that the Lok Sabha results being declared on Tuesday are "a harbinger of positive change" in the country, and the people have taught a lesson to the "BJP's politics of destroying parties".

The voters have given the country a new direction in Uttar Pradesh, and even restricted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies 'satisfactorily' in the Hindi belt, which was the BJP's forte, he said, adding "though more needs to be done there".

Pawar said that he is in touch with the (INDIA bloc) political parties to explore the government formation options, including with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

"I have not called up N. Chandrababu Naidu… whatever the outcome, after discussing it with colleagues in the other INDIA bloc, we shall share it publicly on Wednesday," said Pawar.