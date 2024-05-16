PM's stand can increase disharmony between religions and castes: Sharad Pawar
Nashik has an issue of water availability and its distribution. Some of the available water is diverted towards Gujarat, says NCP (SP) chief
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 15 May, claimed that the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days can increase communal disharmony in the country instead of bringing communities closer.
Pawar was speaking at a rally for his party's candidate Bhaskar Bhagare in Dindori (ST) Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra where the BJP has fielded sitting MP and Union minister of state for health Bharti Pawar.
"Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has taken positions that would increase disharmony between various religions and castes. I heard his speech today in Nashik, and it was as per my expectations. He should have taken positions that will bring the communities and religious groups closer," Pawar said.
Modi had claimed at a rally in the same constituency earlier in the day that Congress, during its rule at the Centre, had planned to allocate 15 per cent of the budget to Muslims.
Pawar also referred to water scarcity in the region. "Nashik district has an issue of water availability and its distribution. Some of the available water is diverted towards Gujarat; what is the state leadership doing about it?" he asked.
On 11 May, Pawar alleged PM Modi cannot tolerate criticism but speaks anything against others.
"Modi can't tolerate criticism but he speaks anything against others. These days he is openly targeting Muslims, when as the prime minister, he should stand for citizens of all castes and creeds. The hatred for Muslims is visible," Pawar said, adding that people shouldn't do anything that will help Modi in elections.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines