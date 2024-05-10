Parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday, 10 May, said the parliamentary democracy is under threat because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he won't ally with those who do not believe in it.

Pawar's statement has come after the prime minister advised the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after the Lok Sabha poll results instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said it is his clear opinion that parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi.