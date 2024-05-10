Maha Vikas Aghadi to win 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 9 May said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to win 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48 in Maharashtra.

The former Union minster maintained people are yearning for change and this will be reflected in the Lok Sabha poll results which will be announced on 4 June.

Talking to reporters in adjoining Satara district, the Rajya Sabha MP averred that opposition parties will vastly improve their performance in the state in the ongoing parliamentary polls compared to the 2019 polls.

The MVA, a state-level alliance, comprises the Congress, the NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT).