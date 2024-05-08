Maharashtra: Man tries to set EVM on fire at polling station in Madha constituency

A voter allegedly tried to set an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) on fire in Sangola tehsil of Solapur district when polling was underway for Madha Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 7 May an official said.

No damage was caused to the ballot unit, VVPT unit and control unit but the EVM was replaced, he said, adding there was no need for repolling at the concerned polling station.

The voter was taken into police custody.

The incident occurred at a Badalwadi polling station in Sangola tehsil.

"A voter tried to set an EVM machine on fire in a polling booth number 86 at Badalwadi. The incident left a ballot unit slightly blackened, however, all three apparatus- ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT were intact and safe and it did not affect the polling process," said Solapur district collector Kumar Ashirwad.

The collector said poll officials replaced the EVM with a new one to rule out any scope for doubt.