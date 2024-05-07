Elections LIVE: Sharad Pawar casts his vote in Baramati, Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi

In Chhattisgarh, seven constituencies are going to the polls today—Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir–Champa, Surguja and Raigarh. The last three seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Fittingly, then, voters were greeted by tribal performers on drums in some booths.

Altogether 168 candidates are in the fray in the third phase in Chhattisgarh, which has 11 Lok Sabha seats in all. The BJP currently holds nine of these.

A total of 1,39,01,285 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase, being held amidst heightened security.