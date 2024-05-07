Chhattisgarh's last phase of LS polls sees fierce contests in 7 constituencies

Polling began Tuesday morning, 7 May for seven of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, in the third and last phase of general elections in the state.

Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

Polling is being held in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Caste reserved), Surguja (Scheduled Tribe reserved) and Raigarh (ST) seats in the third phase.

There is heightened security in place with the deployment of 202 companies of Central forces and more than 60,000 personnel of police force and District Reserve Guard, the official said.

Altogether 168 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, the official said.