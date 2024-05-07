Lok Sabha polls: Is the BJP struggling to defend the seats it won in 2019?

The stakes are high for both the NDA and the INDIA bloc in the third phase of polling today, 7 May, across 93 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Surat, where polling was due today, has already been won 'uncontested' by the BJP, since the Congress candidate was disqualified and all the other candidates withdrew from the fray.

Yes, it certainly seems the NDA is going all-out to retain the 80 constituencies it had won in 2019, of which 72 seats are held by the BJP.

Eight of the 10 states that are polling today are known to be BJP strongholds and have BJP governments. On paper, therefore, the BJP and the NDA look well-placed to win big today—don't they?

However, 2024 does not seem to have the same factors in play that favoured the BJP in 2019.

The ‘Modi wave’ that led to the 2014 and 2019 victories has given way to bread-and-butter considerations with rising inflation and unemployment, and several local factors are gaining ascendancy too.

There is strong anti-incumbency against sitting MPs.

The prime minister’s erratic speeches, which seem to refuse to acknowledge ground realities (or any reality, in fact) have added to the BJP's woes.

Add to that the relatively weakened NDA allies this time—often by the BJP's own divisive doing—and the saffron party has problems.