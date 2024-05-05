Karnataka: Government to give financial aid to Revanna victims
Prajwal Revanna is wanted in a case pertaining to multiple sexual assaults after hundreds of videos which he allegedly recorded went public
The Congress government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance to the women allegedly sexually assaulted by Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, the party said on Sunday.
Congress general-secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala made the announcement at a press conference in the presence of chief minister Siddaramaiah. He said party leader Rahul Gandhi had also demanded appropriate action be taken against the accused.
"Chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial assistance to the rape victims who are in their hundreds, since it is a unique case which has never happened in the last 75 years," Surjewala said.
Prajwal, the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He is wanted in a case pertaining to repeated rape and molestation after hundreds of explicit videos which he allegedly recorded went public.
Flanked by Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, Surjewala charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah with protecting their alliance partner and JD(S) candidate, who is a 'mass rapist'.
"Why did the BJP form an alliance with the JD(S) despite having information about Prajwal?" he asked. He also sought to know why the external affairs ministry did not stop Prajwal from fleeing abroad.
"Why did the PM not cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport and why was no blue corner notice issued through Interpol to bring him back?" Surjewala questioned.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said a blue corner notice will soon be issued to bring Prajwal back.
