Karnataka: Government to give financial aid to Revanna victims

The Congress government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance to the women allegedly sexually assaulted by Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, the party said on Sunday.

Congress general-secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala made the announcement at a press conference in the presence of chief minister Siddaramaiah. He said party leader Rahul Gandhi had also demanded appropriate action be taken against the accused.

"Chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial assistance to the rape victims who are in their hundreds, since it is a unique case which has never happened in the last 75 years," Surjewala said.

Prajwal, the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He is wanted in a case pertaining to repeated rape and molestation after hundreds of explicit videos which he allegedly recorded went public.