Maharashtra women’s panel chief performs EVM ‘pooja’ before voting

The chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), Rupali Chakankar, allegedly performed EVM ‘pooja’ before voting at a polling station in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, 7 May.

However, it was unclear what official action, if any, was taken in the matter.

Belonging to the ruling MahaYuti ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Chakankar arrived to vote with her family members, stood in a queue at a municipal girls' school, and then entered the polling station set up there.

Though she had entered empty-handed, later she was seen with a small ‘pooja thali’ with flowers and other assortments with which she performed a brief prayer ceremony of the EVM booth, with an unidentified woman standing beside her.