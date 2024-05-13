After phase 4, Congress says BJP graph on 'relentless downward trajectory'

The Congress on Monday, 13 May, claimed the BJP's graph is on a "relentless downward trajectory" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign is getting" more desperate".

"With four phases of the elections now concluded... Mr. Modi’s farewell is exactly three weeks away," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The BJP's graph continues on it is relentless downward trajectory: South mein saaf; North, West, aur East mein half," he said, claiming that the BJP will be wiped out in southern states and its strength will reduce to half in other regions.

Ramesh said that PM Modi has even stopped paying his "customary lip service to vikas" and the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections has been set entirely by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

"The PM’s campaign is getting ever more desperate.... The ground reality for his party has been so difficult that he has turned on his friends, and for the first time ever, implicitly acknowledged his government’s nexus with their businesses," he alleged.

As polling concluded on Monday in the fourth phase of the seven-phase elections, Ramesh claimed that "a wave is brewing in favour of the INDIA coalition".

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Ramesh also claimed that the holy city did not get a single new school or hospital in the last decade and asked why the port there had "failed".