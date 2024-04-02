Congress declares list of 17 candidates, fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa
The party fields Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Kishanganj and Katihar respectively
The Congress on Tuesday, 2 April, declared a list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Kishanganj and Katihar respectively and its Andhra Pradesh unit chief Y S Sharmila from Kadapa.
The party also fielded Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.
The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal.
In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.
With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far is 228.
However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli continues.
on Monday, top Congress leaders discussed the names of Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi along with senior party leaders from the respective states were present during the central election committee (CEC) meeting at the AICC headquarters.
