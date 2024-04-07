LS polls: Stalin vows statehood for Puducherry if INDIA bloc voted to power
Tamil Nadu CM says the DMK and Congress are firm that Puducherry should be made a full-fledged state
DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the INDIA bloc would provide statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry if voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing an election rally seeking support for Congress candidate and sitting MP V. Vaithilingam, Stalin said the DMK and Congress are firm that Puducherry should be made a full-fledged state.
Puducherry chief minister N. Rangasamy is a "puppet in the hands of the Centre" Stalin said, adding, "We are keen that the rights of not only bigger states like Tamil Nadu, but also those of Union Territories like Puducherry be protected."
Stating that Puducherry had not gained during the 10-year rule by the BJP at the Centre, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning only in the name of religion and caste.
"Modi has not highlighted any measure to ameliorate the lot of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and weaker sections, but has been campaigning in the name of religion and caste," he said.
"Fishermen of Karaikal faced hardship and arrests by the Sri Lanka navy, so what measures did the prime minister take to prevent the sufferings of fishermen?" he asked.
The prime minister had not done anything to realise the promise he had held out in the past to make the UT "best Puducherry", he said. Expressing concern over the deterioration of law and order, Stalin said the recent incident of the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the UT shocked the entire nation. This incident is proof of the law and order being in a shambles in Puducherry, he said.
He also said women had no protection in the country during the BJP's rule, and added that all defunct undertakings in Puducherry would be revived if the INDIA bloc was voted to power.
Elections to the lone Puducherry seat will be held along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu on 19 April.
