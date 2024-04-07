LS polls: Stalin vows statehood for Puducherry if INDIA bloc voted to power

DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the INDIA bloc would provide statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry if voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an election rally seeking support for Congress candidate and sitting MP V. Vaithilingam, Stalin said the DMK and Congress are firm that Puducherry should be made a full-fledged state.

Puducherry chief minister N. Rangasamy is a "puppet in the hands of the Centre" Stalin said, adding, "We are keen that the rights of not only bigger states like Tamil Nadu, but also those of Union Territories like Puducherry be protected."

Stating that Puducherry had not gained during the 10-year rule by the BJP at the Centre, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning only in the name of religion and caste.

"Modi has not highlighted any measure to ameliorate the lot of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and weaker sections, but has been campaigning in the name of religion and caste," he said.