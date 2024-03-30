Vote for INDIA bloc if you want democracy: CM Stalin to people

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has called on people in Dharmapuri to vote for the INDIA bloc if they want democracy and social justice to prevail in the country.

Slamming Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Stalin on Friday, 29 March, said that if her claim of not having enough money to contest the Lok Sabha polls was true, the question is what happened to the fund the BJP received through electoral bonds.

"Madam, if you want to contest the polls, you should meet the people and should toil hard for people's welfare. Since you know the result that the people will not vote for you, you have decided not to contest," he said.

At a recent event in New Delhi, Sitharaman had commented that she declined the offer of the BJP to contest elections, pleading that she did not have the "kind of funds" required for the fighting the Lok Sabha polls.

Canvassing votes for the DMK's Dharmapuri candidate A Mani and Congress nominee for the Krishnagiri constituency Gopinath, Stalin said people should vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure democracy and social justice prevail in the country.

"Will you do it? Are you ready to vote for INDIA (bloc)?" he asked while addressing an election rally in Dharmapuri.