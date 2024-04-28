LS polls: In Hathras hing market, neglect, discontent dominate discourse

Before one arrives at Hathras' famed 'hing' (asafoetida) market, the pungent smell of the condiment greets visitors, almost pinpointing the place.

As one gets to the market, a scene of disrepair takes over -- roads riddled with potholes and littered with debris, and congested lanes dotted with dilapidated houses.

For local traders and residents, these are physical manifestations of the government's "neglect" that mirror broader systemic challenges.

Hathras hing received the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2023 but it appears to have done little for the local traders, who are seeking change and accountability in this Lok Sabha election.

"Our leaders need to focus on improving our living conditions instead of engaging in empty rhetoric," said hing trader Rohit Upadhyay.

Pritish Jindal, a shopkeeper, said, "We contribute significantly to the local economy and yet we are burdened with excessive taxes and receive little in return in terms of infrastructure or support."

Some feel bogged down by the "soaring" GST rates.

"This is the biggest hing market in the world. Hing brought from Iran and Iraq is processed here and the market is known for this process worldwide. Despite the significant business here, we feel ignored when it comes to key issues like inflation, unemployment and infrastructure. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has devastated our trade," said Lalit Vashney, another hing trader.