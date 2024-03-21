LS polls: MCD removes over 2 lakh political posters, hoardings from all 12 zones

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed 2,57,995 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from across 12 zones in line with the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election

The civic body removed 2,01,364 lakh political advertisements till Tuesday, 19 March and 1,30,321 lakh advertisements till Monday, 18 March.

The Election Commission on Wednesday, 20 March asked state governments to take down all unauthorised political advertisements from government, public and private properties and send a compliance report in the next 24 hours.

The highest number of posters were taken down in the City SP Zone (9,821), followed by 5,316 in the Central Zone and 4,551 in the South Zone.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately and will be in place till the results of the elections are announced.