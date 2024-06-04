Pawan Khera taunts BJP over ‘400 paar’ slogan

As the early trends show that NDA is past the majority mark but just short of 300 Lok Sabha seats, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at BJP over its ‘400 paar’ slogan.

He also claimed that the INDIA bloc would emerge the winner and asserted that this time Congress was going to win the most seats with huge margins.

While talking to IANS, Pawan Khera said, “I cannot say anything final about the initial trend, but I would definitely like to say one thing that whatever decision the public had to take, it has been taken.”