LS polls: Tripura Congress chief to take on ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha will take on BJP candidate and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura West constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Saha's candidacy was announced by the AICC in the first list of 39 Lok Sabha candidates. Biplab Kumar Deb's name was included in the first list announced by the BJP's Parliamentary board earlier.

Saha won the 2013 Assembly elections as a Congress candidate from Bardowali constituency and later joined the Trinamool Congress in 2016. In the subsequent assembly elections held in 2018, he won from Bardowali seat as a BJP candidate. He then resigned as MLA and returned to the Congress.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, he was defeated by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.