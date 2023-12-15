LS security breach 'mastermind' Lalit Jha surrenders before Delhi Police

Lalit Mohan Jha, a key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was arrested on Thursday evening, 14 December police sources said.

"Yes, we have Jha in our custody. We will share more details after we question him," an officer said.

Jha, accompanied by a man, reached the Kartavya Path Police station in the national capital where he was handed over to the Special Cell.

"Lalit Jha came to Kartavya Path Police station where he was arrested. He was handed over to Special Cell which is investigating the incident," an officer said.

Earlier on Thursday, 14 December the four main accused arrested in connection with the case -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D., Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde -- were sent to seven-day police custody by a Delhi court.

The case registered against them and Jha, at the Parliament Street police station invokes Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).