LS security breach: Raids on to nab sixth accused

Multiple raids were being conducted to nab the sixth accused, Lalit Jha, who is on the run after the breach of Parliament security by his associates, a source privy to the probe said.

According to sources, Jha, a resident of Bihar and a teacher by profession, ran with the bag which had mobile phones of the four accused nabbed inside and outside Parliament.

Police suspect either Jha is in Rajasthan or Haryana.

Sources further revealed that there is no connection with any terror group, however, they suspect a mastermind behind the conspiracy, who was guiding the accused.

“We are trying to locate Jha’s location through technical and manual surveillance. CCTV footage are being scanned to know the route he took to escape from the security agencies,” said the source.

The six accused involved in the breach of Parliament security were connected through the "Bhagat Singh Fan Club page" on social media Facebook, the sources privy to the probe told IANS, adding that the investigators suspect that they were being directed by someone both before and during the act.