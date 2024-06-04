LS trends: BJP short of majority, NDA likely to cross halfway mark

If this trend holds, the BJP will have to depend considerably on its allies like the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to maintain a majority in the Lok Sabha.

"It looks like not only a political defeat but a moral defeat for the prime minister," said Congress party spokesman and senior leader Jairam Ramesh.

The BJP, however, expressed confidence that the ruling NDA will get a massive majority to retain power for a third straight term.

Its national general secretary Arun Singh said, "It is not a close contest. The BJP-led NDA is going to form its government with a massive majority. Let the counting finish, it will be clear. People of the country are with Modi."

The Congress party was leading in 99 seats as against 52 it had won in 2019. However, the bigger surprise was the performance of its ally Samajwadi Party, which was leading in 34 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In the last elections it had won only five seats.

The alliance of the SP and Congress turned the tables on the BJP in its strongest bastion by ensuring a consolidation of anti-BJP votes, limiting the party to leads in only 35 seats as against 62 it had won last time. Together, the SP-Congress alliance was ahead in 42 seats.

Rahul Gandhi was leading from Rae Bareli with 1.24 lakh votes, while Union minister Smriti Irani of the BJP was trailing in Amethi by about 32,000 votes.

Modi was leading by over 60,000 votes in Varanasi. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav was leading by 52,000 votes in Kannauj.

It appears that the election marked a return to regular politics, where voters were more concerned about bread and butter issues, especially in the Hindi heartland states where the opposition INDIA bloc managed to rally supporters around the issues of unemployment and price rise.

In Rajasthan, BJP was ahead only in 13 seats, against all 25 its alliance won last time. The INDIA bloc was ahead in 12 sets.

Haryana also threw up a shock result for the BJP, where the party was leading only in four seats as against a clean sweep of all 10 seats.

Not unexpectedly, the BJP and its alliance with the broken parts of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party didn't fare well in Maharashtra. Out of the 48 seats in the state, the BJP alliance was leading in only 18 seats, as against 41 it had won in 2019. However, a silver lining was provided by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal who appeared on course to easy victories in Nagpur and Mumbai North respectively.