LU expels student who slapped professor

Reacting to his expulsion, Pandey said, "University is doing injustice to me. The matter was pending before the court."



Meanwhile, Prof Ravikant Chandan said on Wednesday, "It is better late than never. I am glad that vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and the university administration took note of the May 18 incident when a student slapped me. I am hopeful that the university will also act against the bunch of students who threatened to kill me on May 10."



The LU Teachers Association (LUTA) has also welcomed the decision. "We fully support the University's decision. A student should not take such a step, and that too against a teacher," LUTA said in a statement.