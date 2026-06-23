Lucknow fire FIR cites illegal commercial use, lack of fire safety measures

The FIR registered in connection with the Aliganj building fire in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives has alleged that the premises were being operated as a commercial establishment without adequate fire safety measures, emergency exits and arrangements to prevent smoke accumulation.

The FIR, lodged at Aliganj police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, names four accused persons along with others.

Police said those named in the FIR, including the building owner and operators of the pet shop and animation centre, have been arrested.

According to the FIR, the three-storey building in Sector D of Aliganj housed a pet shop on the ground floor, a pet clinic on the first floor, a video gaming zone and 3D animation centre on the second floor, and an IT networking office on the third floor.

The FIR stated that the fire broke out at around 2.30 pm on 22 June at the pet shop and clinic, following which firefighters, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel launched rescue operations.

The complaint alleged that the building owners and those operating the establishments had failed to make adequate fire safety arrangements.

It further alleged that there was no provision for immediate emergency evacuation as the building had only one entry and exit point.