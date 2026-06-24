Lucknow fire tragedy: Akhilesh Yadav seeks Rs 1 crore for victims’ kin

Calling for comprehensive support for the injured, the former chief minister urged the government to ensure continued salary payments for the survivor until he recovers and returns to work.

“We demand that the person who was earning Rs 50,000 a month should continue to receive his salary until he recovers and rejoins work. The government should also make complete arrangements for his treatment,” he said.

Seeking enhanced relief for the families of those killed, Yadav said the victims were young men and women with promising futures ahead of them.

“These were young people aged between 21 and 25 years who had their entire future ahead of them. At the very least, the government should provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to each family that lost a loved one in the tragedy,” he said.

The SP chief also criticised the government's decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), arguing that such probes have become routine after major incidents without leading to accountability.

“For the last 10 years, we have seen SIT being formed after every incident. If there is a government, why does it not ensure compliance with safety regulations?” he asked.

Alleging widespread irregularities in the approval of building plans and issuance of fire safety clearances, Yadav claimed that “corruption has overtaken regulatory standards” and demanded an investigation into all building approvals and fire NOCs granted in Lucknow.

Drawing parallels with the 2022 Levana Hotel fire in Lucknow, he accused the BJP government of selective action.

“You will recall what was said after the Levana Hotel fire. The chief minister had said bulldozers would be used within 24 hours. Did a bulldozer ever reach that building? This government uses bulldozers against the poor, but what is the bulldozer waiting for in such cases?” he asked.

However, the allegations drew a sharp response from deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who accused Yadav of politicising a tragedy.

Pathak said the BJP government stood firmly with the affected families and assured strict action against those found responsible for lapses that may have contributed to the deadly blaze.

The fire broke out on Monday in Aliganj, killing 15 people and leaving several others injured, many of them students and young employees. As investigations continue, the tragedy has triggered a broader debate over fire safety enforcement, building approvals and administrative accountability in Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs