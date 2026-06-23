Lucknow fire: SIT begins probe, records statements of injured victims

A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lucknow fire tragedy that claimed 15 lives on Sunday visited the incident site on Tuesday and began collecting evidence as part of its inquiry.

Following the inspection, the SIT members met injured survivors undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) to gather information about the incident.

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the site and collected crucial evidence, according to a state government statement.

The SIT comprises Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone.

The two officers reached the site in the morning and conducted a detailed inspection of the building for more than an hour.

“Photographs of the site have been taken from various angles, and evidence is being collected to expedite the investigation. Individuals and departments connected with the fire incident will also be questioned. The final report will be prepared after all stages of the inquiry are completed,” Abhijat said.

ADG Praveen Kumar said the team carried out a thorough examination of the site and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident.