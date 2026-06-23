Lucknow fire: SIT begins probe, records statements of injured victims
The two-member panel inspected the fire-ravaged building, met injured survivors at KGMU and began collecting evidence for its report on the tragedy that claimed 15 lives
A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lucknow fire tragedy that claimed 15 lives on Sunday visited the incident site on Tuesday and began collecting evidence as part of its inquiry.
Following the inspection, the SIT members met injured survivors undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) to gather information about the incident.
A team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the site and collected crucial evidence, according to a state government statement.
The SIT comprises Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone.
The two officers reached the site in the morning and conducted a detailed inspection of the building for more than an hour.
“Photographs of the site have been taken from various angles, and evidence is being collected to expedite the investigation. Individuals and departments connected with the fire incident will also be questioned. The final report will be prepared after all stages of the inquiry are completed,” Abhijat said.
ADG Praveen Kumar said the team carried out a thorough examination of the site and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Alongside them, the forensic team gathered all critical evidence, based on which several individuals will be questioned,” he said.
Kumar added that the role and responsibilities of every department connected with the incident would be examined as part of the probe.
The SIT also met injured victims admitted to KGMU and is expected to incorporate their statements into the investigation.
At the site, FSL Director Adarsh Kumar and a team of experts collected debris, burnt equipment, electrical wires and other samples for forensic analysis.
The state government has directed the SIT to submit its report within seven days.
The fire broke out in a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area and claimed 15 lives, most of them students.
So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case, while four government officials have been suspended pending inquiry, according to the government statement.