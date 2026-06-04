Delhi: Silence descends on Malviya Nagar lane a day after hotel fire kills 21
Shuttered guest houses, abandoned mattresses and charred remains of building bear witness to one of Delhi's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years
A day after desperate cries for help echoed through a south Delhi neighbourhood, silence hung over the narrow lane in Malviya Nagar where a devastating hotel fire claimed 21 lives and left dozens injured.
The charred remains of Hotel Flourish Inn stood as a grim reminder of Wednesday's tragedy, while mattresses used by residents to cushion the fall of people jumping from the burning building remained strewn outside the gutted structure.
Several guest houses, homestays and shops in the area remained shut on Thursday, with shutters down and gates locked. Residents said occupants of some establishments had been asked to vacate as owners moved to close operations in the aftermath of the tragedy.
The usually bustling locality appeared subdued, with sparse pedestrian movement and limited commercial activity.
Passers-by slowed down as they approached the burnt building. Some paused briefly to look at the blackened facade, while others quietly discussed the events that unfolded less than 24 hours earlier.
Locals recall desperate rescue attempts
Residents recounted scenes of panic as trapped guests banged on windows and pleaded for help while smoke and flames engulfed the building.
"I received a call early in the morning from my tenant informing me that a fire had broken out. Initially, I thought it was my own house. When I stepped outside, I realised the fire was in the building behind ours," a local resident told PTI.
He said several people were trapped inside and desperately trying to attract attention.
"They were hitting the glass windows with their hands and signalling for help. We immediately gathered stones, hammers and other tools to break the glass. After managing to create an opening, we went upstairs and helped rescue the people who were trapped inside," he said.
Many of those staying at the hotel were reportedly foreign nationals who had come to Delhi to accompany relatives receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.
Outside the hotel, mattresses that residents had hurriedly placed on the road to soften the impact of people jumping from upper floors continued to draw the attention of onlookers.
Probe focuses on alleged violations
Before the fire, Hotel Flourish Inn was a multi-storey white building with blue-tiled panels on its facade. On Thursday, only its charred shell remained.
Investigators are examining the cause of the fire and possible violations at the establishment.
According to officials, the property had approval for only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including accommodation in the basement.
Authorities are also verifying reports that additional floors may have been constructed without the required permissions.
Officials said the hotel did not possess a fire NOC (No Objection Certificate).
Police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and registered a case, including charges of culpable homicide.
The blaze, one of the deadliest hotel fires in the capital in recent years, has triggered wider scrutiny of safety compliance in commercial establishments across Delhi.