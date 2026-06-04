Delhi: Silence descends on Malviya Nagar lane a day after hotel fire kills 21

A day after desperate cries for help echoed through a south Delhi neighbourhood, silence hung over the narrow lane in Malviya Nagar where a devastating hotel fire claimed 21 lives and left dozens injured.

The charred remains of Hotel Flourish Inn stood as a grim reminder of Wednesday's tragedy, while mattresses used by residents to cushion the fall of people jumping from the burning building remained strewn outside the gutted structure.

Several guest houses, homestays and shops in the area remained shut on Thursday, with shutters down and gates locked. Residents said occupants of some establishments had been asked to vacate as owners moved to close operations in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The usually bustling locality appeared subdued, with sparse pedestrian movement and limited commercial activity.

Passers-by slowed down as they approached the burnt building. Some paused briefly to look at the blackened facade, while others quietly discussed the events that unfolded less than 24 hours earlier.

Locals recall desperate rescue attempts

Residents recounted scenes of panic as trapped guests banged on windows and pleaded for help while smoke and flames engulfed the building.

"I received a call early in the morning from my tenant informing me that a fire had broken out. Initially, I thought it was my own house. When I stepped outside, I realised the fire was in the building behind ours," a local resident told PTI.

He said several people were trapped inside and desperately trying to attract attention.

"They were hitting the glass windows with their hands and signalling for help. We immediately gathered stones, hammers and other tools to break the glass. After managing to create an opening, we went upstairs and helped rescue the people who were trapped inside," he said.