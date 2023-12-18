Lucknow: Hippopotamus kills employee at zoological garden

A daily wage employee of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow died after being attacked by a hippopotamus on Monday, an official release said.

Suraj, a daily wage employee, had entered the enclosure of the hippopotamus to clean it around 10.45 am on Monday when he was attacked, leaving him seriously injured, it said. The employee, according to the release, was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after some time.

The release further said Suraj had been working in the zoo since 2013 and was involved in carrying out various tasks relating to the cleaning of different enclosures. The staff are standing with the bereaved family, it added.