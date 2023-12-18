Lucknow: Hippopotamus kills employee at zoological garden
According to an official release, Suraj, a daily wage worker, had entered the hippopotamus enclosure to clean it at around 10.45 am when he was attacked
A daily wage employee of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow died after being attacked by a hippopotamus on Monday, an official release said.
Suraj, a daily wage employee, had entered the enclosure of the hippopotamus to clean it around 10.45 am on Monday when he was attacked, leaving him seriously injured, it said. The employee, according to the release, was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after some time.
The release further said Suraj had been working in the zoo since 2013 and was involved in carrying out various tasks relating to the cleaning of different enclosures. The staff are standing with the bereaved family, it added.
A senior zoo official said detailed cleaning work was being done on Monday, which is an off day for the zoo park. It is an unfortunate incident, he added.
Hippos are known to attack other animals, and humans, if they feel threatened or disturbed, and estimates from various sources say hippos kill up to 500 people each year, in incidents ranging from the animals charging and capsizing boats to direct attacks.
Another official said financial assistance of Rs 50,000 had been extended to the family of the deceased by the zoo administration.
