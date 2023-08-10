Lucknow Zoo to get Asiatic lion from Tirupati

The Lucknow Zoo will get an Asiatic lion from Shri Venkateshwar Zoological Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh under the wildlife exchange programme, officials said.

This comes after the recent death of Prithvi, a lion that had been at the Lucknow Zoo since 2015.

A no objection certificate (NOC) has already been received by the Lucknow Zoo authorities from Tirupati, and the final approvals are awaited from the Central Zoo Authority.