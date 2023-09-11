Lucknow student ends life, family alleges harassment by teacher

A 24-year-old student at the Ram Prasad Bismil College in Kakori, died by suicide at his house in Lucknow, allegedly owing to harassment by a teacher.

Shahrukh, 24, was a fourth-semester student of the Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEEd) course. His father, Zafar Iqbal, informed the police that Shahrukh went to his room to offer namaz on Sunday, 10 September.

When he did not come out, his family members called him but got no response. They then broke the door to find Shahrukh hanging from the ceiling with a noose around his neck.

Shahrukh’s mother Shabibi Jahan, a primary school teacher in Unnao, alleged that a teacher at the school had been harassing Shahrukh, and demanded action against the teacher.