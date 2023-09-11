Lucknow student ends life, family alleges harassment by teacher
A 24-year-old student in Kakori died by suicide after a teacher allegedly harassed him, including threatening him with physical harm
A 24-year-old student at the Ram Prasad Bismil College in Kakori, died by suicide at his house in Lucknow, allegedly owing to harassment by a teacher.
Shahrukh, 24, was a fourth-semester student of the Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEEd) course. His father, Zafar Iqbal, informed the police that Shahrukh went to his room to offer namaz on Sunday, 10 September.
When he did not come out, his family members called him but got no response. They then broke the door to find Shahrukh hanging from the ceiling with a noose around his neck.
Shahrukh’s mother Shabibi Jahan, a primary school teacher in Unnao, alleged that a teacher at the school had been harassing Shahrukh, and demanded action against the teacher.
It has come to light that another student of the same college had died in a similar manner in the past.
Shabibi Jahan said Shahrukh was doing an internship at a school and the accused teacher had said that he would ensure that he "gets injured in an accident".
Family members also alleged that the victim ended his life owing to scary stories told by his teachers about the school where he was doing his internship.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sunil Sharma said the post mortem examination had confirmed suicide, “As soon as we receive a complaint, an FIR will be lodged,” he said.
