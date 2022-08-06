Lumpy skin disease: Over 400 cattle die, 20,000 infected in a month in Punjab

Over 400 cattle have died due to lumpy skin disease in Punjab in a month and around 20,000, mostly cows, have been infected, a senior official said on Saturday.

Barnala, Bathinda Faridkot, Jalandhar, Moga and Muktsar are among the worst-affected districts of the state, joint director of Punjab Animal Husbandry Department Ram Pal Mittal said.



The department has also issued an advisory for protecting animals from the viral infection.